This past week I read that the Trump Administration Justice Department joined the campaign for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. They oppose the ACA mandate that folks with pre-existing conditions cannot be locked out of health-care coverage.
Later in the week I read that 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn was having success with his cancer treatment. That is good news; however it raises a question. Hagedorn supports Trump’s campaign to end the ACA thus eliminating access to health care insurance coverage for folks with pre-existing conditions.
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Hagedorn’s position how will he get coverage as a cancer survivor, a pre-existing condition?That would be political irony: hoisted with his own petard.
However, it appears Hagedorn does not have to worry. The website MONEY reports members of Congress absent ACA “would return to their Federal Employees Health Benefits plan where no one can be refused, or charged more, for a pre-existing condition.”
SNOPES website reports members of Congress “… have access to free or low-cost care through the Office of the Attending Physician as well as free medical outpatient care at military facilities in the D.C. area.”
It is disingenuous and not constitute centric of Hagedorn to oppose the ACA when he has guaranteed health care insurance coverage even with pre-existing condition.
There are many in the 1st District that will not be as fortunate if ACA goes away.
Kent Wilson Jones
Lake Crystal
