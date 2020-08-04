How many nights has Rep. Jim Hagedorn's head been on a pillow in Congressional District 1 since he left southern Minnesota decades ago and moved to Washington, D.C. with his dad?
Hagedorn falsely claims to understand southern Minnesota's rural communities and rural way-of-life, but how could he? He spent decades growing up in Washington, D.C., then as a bureaucrat and lobbyist.
When it comes to truly being present and understanding what life is like here in southern Minnesota, I trust Dan Feehan. He grew up in southern Minnesota and now lives in North Mankato with his family.
Feehan understands the issues our communities are currently facing, because he, his wife Amy, and his three children live their lives as our neighbors and fellow southern Minnesotans.
As a life-long Minnesotan, I'm voting for Feehan because I know he understands what things are like here, what we need. I'm proud to support a candidate who doesn't pretend to be anything he's not.
When Feehan goes to bed at night, you don't have to question where his head is hitting the pillow.
Derek Tonn
Springfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.