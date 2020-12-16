Congressman Jim Hagedorn signed on to the baseless Texas lawsuit to invalidate the will of voters in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
This lawsuit was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court but, by signing on, Hagedorn attempted to give credence to repeatedly disproven lies about voter fraud in other states.
I didn’t vote for Hagedorn, but he won re-election. As someone who volunteered as an election judge this year, I know first-hand that Minnesota’s election was run fairly and without voter fraud. Even though I don’t want him to represent me in Congress, I accept the outcome of the election because that is what democracy looks like.
Democrary doesn’t look like me lying and saying that the only reason Hagedorn won re-election was because of rampant voter fraud in the 1st District. It doesn’t mean pursuing frivolous lawsuits to overturn the results of the election just because I’m unhappy with the outcome.
Hagedorn is a democratically elected official. His job is to protect the Constitution and uphold democracy. It’s high time he started doing his job.
Krista Eichhorst
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.