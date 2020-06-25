One thing that has always baffled me, as an American citizen, is how other American citizens think that the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Civil Rights Act, only applies to some.
If you are an American citizen, it should not matter whether you are a straight white Christian man, a bisexual black woman, a Muslim man or a transgender atheist. You are an American citizen and are entitled to the same rights and protections as any other American citizen.
Or at least you should be.
On June 15, the United States Supreme Court moved our country another step in that direction, ruling in a 6-3 decision that "an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."
Five justices were nominated by Republican presidents, four were nominated by Democratic presidents.
Of course, our current congressman for District 1, Jim Hagedorn, has said that he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling and that determining the rights of American citizens should be an issue for Congress, not the courts.
It is clear though, given his tenure and track record in Congress, that he would be much happier if no one took responsibility for guaranteeing that all Americans are treated equally.
Derek Tonn
Springfield

