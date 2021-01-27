Re-elected with just 48.6% of the vote, Congressman Jim Hagedorn has still not learned to represent all of southern Minnesota, continuously using misleading, divisive language rather than finding common ground.
It’s one thing to disagree with someone; it’s another to belittle, demonize, and perpetuate falsehoods against them. The derisiveness with which he treats those with differing opinions is egregious.
In a January email newsletter, Hagedorn’s office wrote that President Joe Biden’s executive orders (to undo former President Donald Trump’s own executive orders) were “extreme and destructive leftwing policies,” stating that Biden is returning to “the Obama years of big government (and) economic stagnation.”
Hagedorn would do well to recall that despite inheriting a financial crisis, Obama grew the economy. Official congressional communication laced with buzzwords and false accusations is unethical.
Hagedorn’s priorities and efforts show no evidence of reaching out to the hundreds of thousands of his constituents beyond his loyal base of voters. He dismisses any progressive policy as “leftwing,” “radical,” or “unconstitutional” rather than acknowledging the very real needs those policies are meant to address.
He has banned constituents from his office despite their peaceful, policy-based disagreements. He has displayed a shocking lack of empathy for those who have died of suicide and those who struggle to feed their families.
He has still not clearly affirmed the validity of the 2020 election in the face of baseless conspiracy theories that inspired a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
I am not asking Hagedorn to agree with me. I am asking him to represent me: acknowledge that thousands of southern Minnesotans have different perspectives and treat us with respect.
Carissa Lick
St. James
