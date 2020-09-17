Back in July, 2020, our congressman, Jim Hagedorn, was the only member of the Minnesota Congressional delegation to vote against the removal of statues of Confederate generals and heroes from our nation’s capitol.
My guess is that Hagedorn, in his heart of hearts, does not give a tinker’s damn one way or the other about statues honoring the Confederacy. I seriously doubt that he has a shrine to Benedict Arnold or other United States traitors in his backyard.
What I do not doubt is that his vote was an effort to further ingratiate himself to President Donald Trump and Trump’s base in the 1st District.
His carefully contrived loyalty to Trump and Trump’s mean spirited, divisive policies will make it easy for me to vote for Dan Feehan as our next 1st District congressional representative.
By the way, I have never heard that Trump has referred to any Confederate soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”
Philip J. Murphy
Madelia
