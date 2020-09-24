For 18 years, I had the pleasure of living in south-central Minnesota.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn diverges tremendously from the people, values, ethics, open-mindedness and compassion toward others I encountered daily.
Hagedorn undermines the distinctive, honest, and community-engaged population of your district. Dan Feehan embodies the values and civic involvement I admire so much about the residents of CD1.
By now, Hagedorn's transgressions are well known and demonstrate a clear lack of character. Two examples should suffice. In the early 2000s, Hagedorn published a blog titled "Mr. Conservative" which he recently scrubbed from the internet.
In 2002 he called two United States senators "undeserving bimbos in tennis shoes." In 2008, he wrote, "On behalf of all red-blooded American men: THANK YOU, SENATOR McCAIN, SARAH'S HOT!" The blog spewed disdain for vets, the elderly, and many more of your neighbors and friends. There is more that is much worse. (Mother Jones, Aug. 22, 2014).
These days, Hagedorn finds himself a likely subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation centering on his irresponsible and perhaps unethical expenditure of your tax dollars in mailers sent from his Washington office. He responded by blaming and then firing a campaign staffer. He did not take responsibility and blamed others, yet another demonstration of lack of character.
Feehan, on the other hand, has spent his entire adult life in service to his country and community. He will bring honor, good government, inclusiveness, respect, and, not least of all, civility and good manners back to CD1.
Hagedorn is an embarrassment to the fine people of District I. You deserve much better.
Feehan is the congressman you deserve.
Kate Wittenstein
Minneapolis
