Three of the four public opinion poll calls I received in the past month were honest with simple, neutral questions about various political candidates and issues. The fourth, a “push poll,” was far worse than a similar call two years ago.
I was disappointed that Jim Hagedorn’s campaign resorted to such disingenuous tactics in 2018 but merely rolled-my-eyes. Since his campaign was not trustworthy, I concluded that he was not trustworthy.
The 2020 version to which I was subjected in early August, however, was far worse. The “interviewer” lied from the beginning about sponsorship. The “question” structure was deliberately manipulative and misleading. The “questions” exceeded mere bias to make blatantly dishonest, defamatory attacks on Dan Feehan.
One deceitful question, for example, accused Feehan of “voting for corporate bailouts” which doesn’t make sense since Feehan is not an elected official (yet) and the vote in question was that of Hagedorn himself.
It became obvious that the purpose of this fake poll had nothing to do with collecting data but to waste my time and attention to plant false negative perceptions about Feehan.
This time I am disgusted with Hagedorn’s underhanded campaign schemes.
Barbara Keating
Mankato
