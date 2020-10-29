Congressman Jim Hagedorn laid claim to representing “Judeo-Christian values” when demonizing the Black Lives Matter movement this June, but frankly, he represents a view of Christianity and Judaism alien to many of his constituents.
No rule is more frequently repeated in the five books of Moses than the dictum not to oppress the foreigner. Yet, Hagedorn has supported policies and used language targeting refugees, Muslims, and even Jews, when he failed to denounce the anti-Semitic ads on his behalf paid for by the Republican National Congressional Committee in 2018. So much for Judeo-Christian values.
I speak for many when I say that I have had enough of hate and division. I give my full support to Dan Feehan for U.S. Congress. Feehan supports a nation in which all of us can thrive, no matter our race, religion or creed. That is the American way.
Marian Broida
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.