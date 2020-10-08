In 2010, my congressman and neighbor Democrat Tim Walz voted on a partisan basis to impose the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) on Americans causing people like myself in the private insurance market to lose affordable health insurance plans that worked for us.
In the ensuing years, the high cost of premiums and deductibles imposed by the "un-affordable care act" literally left me at times without even the choice of paying for food, utilities or the medications required for a pre-existing condition because the funds that would have paid for all of these expenses were consumed by the Obamacare premium.
When Congressman Walz and candidate Dan Feehan were asked years later at health-care town halls what steps they would take to amend Obamacare to address situations like mine, neither Walz nor Feehan offered any relief.
Jim Hagedorn, however, offered a number of solutions and he has delivered on that promise. After having served in Congress merely one term, Congressman Hagedorn and President Trump’s actions to remove the individual mandate and reform drug prices have had positive results.
The cost for my insurance premiums and required medications have come down by a third, being now only double what they were before Obamacare was imposed by the Democrats. So how will I vote in November?
Feehan continues to advocate for the failed Obamacare policy despite even his fellow millennials having gained enough life experience to realize their error and move on to adulthood.
This is why I will be voting for the adult in the race. The 1st District needs to re-elect Hagedorn to Congress in 2020.
Sadredin Moosavi
Mankato
