Sunday night as I watched the 1st District congressional debate, Rep. James Hagedorn was asked the following question about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: “Moving forward, how would you balance keeping Americans safe while keeping the country moving to the best of Congress’s ability?”
I was shocked to hear Hagedorn respond by saying the following: “We’ve done a pretty good job of keeping Americans safe.” In my opinion, Hagedorn is delusional about the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
200,000 Americans have died, including 2,000 Minnesotans. Many people are still out of work. Our kids have lost so much time in school. We have to wear masks in public spaces. Our elderly and disabled family and neighbors often continue to be isolated. We can’t travel to visit family out of state.
Our lives have been turned upside down and yet Hagedorn thinks “we’ve done a pretty good job.” This is a time to act decisively with a plan, not to rest on any laurels.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
