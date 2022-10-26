Sometimes those of us who seek or hold public office lose track of the purpose of the assignment. The possibility exists wherein personal interest can dominate our thinking and we do not closely adhere to efforts that are designed to meet the needs of the citizens of the city or county we represent.
We can fail to consider that public input is critical to how policies are evaluated and instituted and instead we put our personal interests before the common good.
Tom Hagen is an individual who, after he is elected to the Nicollet County Board, will not forget why he is there. He has a record of highly valuing the interests of the citizens of the community and consistently works to bring people together to share ideas so that a consensus is reached which aids in the betterment of government.
I believe that he will be a representative for the citizens of Nicollet County who will work toward solutions that benefit the citizenry, the community and the environment. He would be the type of person I would prefer to represent my needs as well as the needs of those whose charge it is to manage county affairs.
John Brady
Mankato
