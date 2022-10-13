Some of us have a great opportunity as we come to Election Day. We have a brand new county commissioner district in North Mankato.
Let’s christen it by selecting the best candidate to represent us at the county level. Tom Hagen.
Hagen has been a vocal advocate for residents of North Mankato for many years. He does his homework — researching topics of interest in order to present logical, factual information to the North Mankato City Council and others in support of requested actions.
He is intelligent and well-spoken with a wry sense of humor. He talks to residents and better yet, listens to them.
He understands the issues that are important to them and the community as a whole unlike Mark Dehen who, as mayor, has a history of restricting and belittling public comment. Dehen feels that stemming voter fraud and promotion of North Mankato activities are the most important issues facing the Nicollet County Commission, according to his comments during the voter’s forum held earlier this year.
Hagen knows that as county commissioner he’ll be dealing with concerns related to agriculture, the environment, historical preservation, mental health, elder care and a host of other real-world issues. We need a commissioner who is knowledgeable and understands what the job entails.
Please join me in voting for Hagen for District 4 county commissioner.
Lucy Lowry
North Mankato
