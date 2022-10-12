Tom Hagen is seeking the post of commissioner for North Mankato’s District 4 of Nicollet County. I am supporting him because I believe that he has the values, persistence, critical thinking skills and fearlessness that are needed in the role of Nicollet County commissioner.
I got to know Hagen during my participation on the North Mankato Parks Board and the collaborative work of the board to design Benson Park. I urge everyone to visit Benson Park to see for themselves what can result from citizen involvement and effort.
From that time, I have watched Hagen develop into a tireless citizen advocate for honesty, democracy, historic preservation, environmental/energy sustainability, fiscal transparency and collaborative problem solving in local government.
Over the years, when other citizens have given up, he has displayed a commitment to speak truth to power for those of us who have felt ignored.
The challenges we face as a society go beyond the borders of Nicollet County and will require innovative, thoughtful and collaborative solutions. County commissioners must be able to think beyond their personal agendas and desire for political power to develop effective policies that address the serious global issues that are already having negative local consequences.
I sincerely believe that Hagen has the desire, vision and flexibility to consider solutions that are sensitive to the needs of multiple segments of the county. He will listen to the views of all to help build solutions that focus on consensus and collaboration.
I urge you to vote for Hagen for Nicollet County commissioner for District 4.
Bess Tsaouse
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.