I believe Tom Hagen is the best choice for the Nicollet County District 4 Commissioner seat.
As an engaged resident in North Mankato, with the exception of COVID restrictions, he has attended most city council meetings for the last eight years and brought forth questions, concerns, and ideas he has and also on behalf of other residents. In addition, he served an internship in Tim Penny’s federal congressional office and on the boards of both the Nicollet County and Blue Earth County Historical societies.
As a learned historian, he built the octagon house on North Mankato’s Lake Street and developed/restored four other properties that all featured re-used and recycled materials. He financed and managed the complete restoration of the oldest home in Mankato.
He also works and plans for the future by co-chairing a committee on Mankato’s 20/20 Plan, by serving on the North Mankato Parks Board that initiated the plan for developing Benson Park, by his years long attendance at council meetings and now by running for office.
He is fiscally conservative and uses collaboration skills in a cooperative manner. He will use those skills as the county faces multiple challenges in the future including staffing and reasonable and sustainable energy, environmental, and growth/development issues.
Hagen has my vote. Please join me in support of his campaign.
Barbara Church
North Mankato
