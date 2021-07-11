I am so sick of having guns being an appendage for many males age 15 to 35. Drive by shootings, road rage shootings, scared cops shootings at traffic stops, all because of a proliferation of handguns in cars.
To cut down on drunken drivers, Minnesota requires open bottles of liquor to be put in the trunk of the car. How about requiring that handguns, not in the possession of a licensed cop, be required to be kept in the trunk of the car or, if in a pickup truck, in a locked box in the the back?
Just think how comforting this would be to our municipal cops, State Patrol officers and county sheriff personnel if they did not need to worry as much about some driver grabbing a readily accessible handgun from inside the car.
Please spare me the NRA babble that this requirement would violate Second Amendment rights. It is a miscarriage of justice when our courts are forced to abandon all common sense when dealing with court challenges of regulation of guns. In 1791, when the Second Amendment was ratified, there were no cars or handguns that held more than one bullet. Therefore, I would argue that requiring handguns to be kept in the trunk of a car would not violate the Second Amendment.
I would expect our “courageous” Minnesota legislators to make a violation of the “handgun in trunk” law a gross misdemeanor with part of the sentence being at least one overnight in jail. A night in the slammer might cut down on the “Oh, my goodness, I forgot to put it in the trunk” defense.
Philip J. Murphy
Madelia
