It does the eye good to see a few more brighter colors for today's buildings (Tim Krohn's Dec. 5 Free Press column).
We are lacking happy colors on structures.
The favorite color these days seems to be a dismal gray. The shade is a little darker than the cold December sky on a cloudy day. Maybe that's a reflection of what we feel like inside ourselves.
There is no blinking at the fact that different colors bring out different emotions in people. For example, red stimulates appetite, blues are soothing.
Maybe more of us than we know have the same gift as Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh did; a form of synesthesia called chromesthesia. He was able to hear color and see sound.
So let's hear it for some happy colors.
Cheri Hustad Falk
Good Thunder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.