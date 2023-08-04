Two of my great-grandfathers were immigrants. One from Ireland and one from Germany.
Both left extreme poverty and homesteaded in South Dakota in the 1880s. Both of those original homesteads are now part of successful farming ventures.
As I drive out to Montevideo to visit my son, I pass bean fields and see those brown-faced workers toiling under a blazing sun. I pass Jenny-O and see these same people’s vehicles as they work in that environment. You look up at roofs being replaced and see more hard-working people.
Opportunist politicians call them rapists, murderers and drug dealers. I see the latest version of my great-grandfathers. Human beings willing to work at jobs that few people want to do.
Human beings trying to make a better and safer home for their families.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
