As a political observer for more than 40 years, I attest: Today’s Republican Party and “conservative” movement are saturated in lies, conspiracy theories, bigotry and hate. “Limited government?” Beyond laughable.
Lies and whacko conspiracy theories? Virtually entirely on the right: Pizzagate. QAnon. “Clintons murdered Vince Foster.” “Stolen” 2020 election (The Colossal Lie; a February Quinnipiac University poll found 76 percent of Republicans believed there was widespread 2020 election fraud; never mind that judges and election officials resoundingly contradict that).
Bigotry? Check: The hate-drenched Christian Right rules the Republican Party iron-fisted. Oppose CR positions? Goodbye, nomination. CRists hate LGBTs, demanding restoring gay-marriage bans, gay-adoption bans and anti-sodomy laws, and stripping LGBTs of hate-crimes and antidiscrimination protections.
CRists also hate “abortionists,” seculars, feminists, and church-state separationists. Randall Terry (founder, radical anti-abortion group Operation Rescue) spoke candidly (1993), endorsing “let(ting) a wave of intolerance wash over you . . . let a wave of hatred wash over you. Yes, hate is good . . . Our goal is a Christian nation. We have a biblical duty, we are called by God, to conquer this country. We don't want equal time. We don't want pluralism.”
Shortly following the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks, “Moral Majority” founder Jerry Falwell opined, “(T)he pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way — all of them who have tried to secularize America...I point the finger in their face and say ‘you helped this happen.’”
Welcome to the CR’s venomous hate, unmasked. The Democratic Party and progressive movement have no equivalent. Whatsoever.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.