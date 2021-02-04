Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.