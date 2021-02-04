I enjoyed reading Tom Maertens' recent "My View" as I usually do — but finishing it, I looked again at the headline, "Corruption, racism part of Trumpism."
Did I miss something? I re-read the whole thing and racism is never mentioned — there are a few references to "white supremacists" and "white nationalists," which most people recognize as racist, along with the former president, but racism is not addressed per se, nor issues that specifically refer to racism.
The headline seems a bit off-task.
Eric Steinmetz
Mankato
