After going to bed Saturday night, feeling uplifted after viewing the Fourth of July celebration on TV, I picked up your morning Sunday paper and read your article “Combative Trump repeats Rushmore theme — No appeal to national unity on the Fourth.”
On what planet was this AP writer? All we have been reading about in our newspapers and hearing on TV, every day and every hour for the last couple months is about the COVID-19 deaths and racism.
The president spent several minutes praising and applauding the medical people and the advances made in confronting the virus.
To criticize him for not mentioning the dead from the pandemic on the one day that we want to celebrate our heritage and freedom, is beyond my understanding.
Yes, the president used his usual harsh words for the Marxist, the anarchists, agitators and looters. Whether you want to call them far-left or far-right, I think most of us agree that they are not the Democrats or Republicans with whom we want to associate.
We pride ourselves for living in a country of law and order and when we see people breaking the law, it makes most of us very angry.
Trump highlighted many of our great leaders and heroes, great artists, and great engineers who contributed to our country’s heritage. He concluded in a very emotional voice saying that we are a country that includes all people. We are all made equal by God. We are a country of freedom for all colors, all religions, all races, all creeds.
Why would you include an article in your paper with the headline: “No appeal to national unity on the Fourth”? That should have been a no-brainer.
Karen Nelson
Mankato
