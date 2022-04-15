Imagine you are in a foreign country, away from your loved ones, and cannot communicate due to a language barrier. Imagine you are not feeling well and decide to go to a local clinic.
The hustle of this clinic routine appears overwhelming, and you feel nobody understands you. With a hasty hand gesture, someone tells you to sit down. You wait with fear of uncertainty. You hear your name in a different accent and you are taken into the clinic room.
Suddenly, you hear your language from somewhere. Though there is a phone interpreter available, who somewhat alleviates some of your fears, both you and your provider still feel disconnected as the phone interpreter is unable to build needed rapport and trust.
As physicians, we negotiate an unspoken sense of rapport with native English speakers. This is missing when attempting to communicate across language barriers as many cues are lost.
As such, we struggle with building needed rapport to quell the fear many non-English speakers face when interacting with us. It is best to have in-person interpreters who can bridge these unspoken nuances.
Unfortunately, there are barriers to this. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, limited and high cost training institutions prevent many qualified individuals from becoming interpreters.
To break these barriers, health care systems must work with the government to support interpreter education and help qualified individuals get adequate training. This would help to decrease cultural gaps, decrease disparities, increase financial opportunities, and strengthen patient-centered care.
Dr. Marjan Jahani Kondori
North Mankato
Dr. Kayla Dasrath
St. Paul
