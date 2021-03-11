Thanks for highlighting "Amplifying Black Voices: Mankato, Minnesota" produced by Mason Bultje and Laura Riness. I wasn't able to attend the weekly sessions but took the time to watch the videos on YouTube.
As a white person in Mankato, I appreciate hearing the Black voices in our town.
I found the full interview with Bukata Hayes to be especially informative and clarifying. He outlined three things white folks need to do for change toward equality for everyone can happen — learn and understand race, whiteness, anti-blackness and non-racist vs anti-racist; learn the history that is a part of Black folk's psyche: slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, the civil rights movement and the police killing of Black folks; Submit to and follow Black leadership.
I hope Bultje and Riness continue adding to this library of Black awareness and how their interactions with white people affect all of us. How we, as white people, can become more aware of others and how our voice and actions affect everyone.
Peter K. Johnson
Mankato
