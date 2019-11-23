I was a 20-year old news junkie when the Watergate hearings were initiated. I worked my viewing of live coverage around my class and work-study obligations, even as my 15-inch, black-and-white television had a cathode-ray tube problem that created a horizontal bar in the middle of the screen.
My memories of the hearings all have an annoying horizontal bar in the middle of them.
The big heroes in that era were the investigative journalists. Majors in journalism spiked for several years after that; you can look it up.
The heroes of these hearings are state department and national security infrastructure professionals. There could be no better legacy of this era if people started majoring like crazy in world languages and comparative literature and political science and economics and all the other ways they might get on track for a career in the diplomatic and security services.
And then all they have to do is to take their oaths seriously. And tell the truth. Even as self-proclaimed patriots mount vendettas against them.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.