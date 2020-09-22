I just returned from being part of a group from Blue Earth Project that was picking up trash from Riverfront Park to Reconciliation Park. The day was beautiful and we picked up lots of trash. It would be great if each one of us would be responsible for our own trash, including cigarette butts.
However, since that isn't the case and maybe you would like to help minimize the amount of trash on our streets and in our rivers, here are a few things you can do:
1. Adopt a square block where you live and pick up all the trash there on the streets and boulevards every week or month.
2. Check out adopt-a-drain.org and adopt a drain.
3. Watch Blue Earth County's Facebook page or website for their next trash pick-up day, coming soon. facebook.com/blueearthproject and www.bluearthproject.org.
You'll feel good.
Kay Helms
Mankato
