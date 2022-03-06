The Minnesota House of Representatives has recently proposed a law (HF 3153) that would expand medical treatment for tobacco and nicotine cessation. This proposed legislation would forever help those in need of help quitting tobacco or other substances used to smoke.
The Centers for Disease Control states that cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States; additionally, adult cigarette smokers want to quit but do not have the means or access to treatment.
Roughly half of the adult smokers in Minnesota make $35,000 or less and are financially burdened by the cost of their addiction while also not able to afford help for treatment. This bill would ease the burden of paying for treatment while also reimbursing those who are trained in tobacco cessation counseling.
There is great value in supporting this piece of legislation. We can help those who are struggling with their financial or health tribulations caused by tobacco or nicotine. We can step in the right direction of ending tobacco or nicotine usage in Minnesota, and we can finally create a healthier environment for our children.
You are encouraged to write or call your representative and show your support for HF 3153.
Sam Davidson
Mankato
