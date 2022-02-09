Spring planting is just around the corner. Monarchs and bees have been getting a lot of press. It is time to broaden the thinking and planting to include the more anonymous butterflies, moths and insects that are pollinators and beneficial to a healthy ecosystem.
Monarchs, bees and other insects need food sources all through the spring and fall and to overwinter on. Trees and shrubs are an important part of a healthy environment and become swarmed with bees and insects when other plants are not available.
A lawn with different height plants, shrubs, and trees is not only pleasing to the eye but is a haven for birds and wildlife. The majestic trees that make up the urban forest are dying and not being replaced.
Consider planting native trees where appropriate. Don’t plant a shrub, plant a cluster of shrubs. Plant for the future. Yards do not have to be boring. It is a joy for the family to watch it evolve through the seasons.
It may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to all be done in one year. Pick a tree or two, a few shrubs, some plants. Set aside a corner for native grasses and plants or mix them in to complement other plantings.
An ancient proverb says, ”The best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago, the second-best time is today.”
Jim Muyres
Mankato
