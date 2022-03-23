Helping Ukraine right thing to do
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent attack on Ukraine is eerily reminiscent of Adolph Hitler’s march into Poland and Russia in World War II. Both were unprovoked, straight-up land grabs to increase the land mass of the invaliding Nazi army.
Hitler quickly subdued Poland. However Russia was another matter. Invading Russia was Hitler’s Waterloo. Come D-day he was faced with an encroaching Eastern front from the hard-hit Russians and an overwhelming Western offensive from the sea.
Hitler’s troops were then challenged by imbedded local resistance fighters in the countries that he had conquered, and two major armies were pinioning his troops ever closer to Berlin. The Great Third Reich was over, and he new it.
Putin is now using Hitler’s playbook to capture Ukraine and push the NATO alliance countries back from their post WWII Soviet boundaries.
The United States of America was once a stalwart against tyranny, a force for freedom throughout the world, the shining beacon of freedom for all to come and live and prosper under. Regardless of race, color or creed; all are equal under the law.
I’m not advocating direct confrontation with Russia. The Ukrainians will fight for their own homes and families. However, we should supply their Army and accept their refugees freely into our country, regardless of their ethnic attributes.
It’s the American thing to do. These are the principles our nation is founded upon. These are the principles that once made our nation great.
We are now in the midst of a second cold war. Now is not the time to be divided against each other. Now, more than ever, we Americans must stand as one badass nation intent on freedom for all.
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
