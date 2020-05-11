Over the past few weeks we have recognized many groups as unsung heroes. They are the front line health care workers: doctors, nurses, paramedics, janitors, teachers, grocery store workers, child care workers, truckers and many others — all deserve our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation.
There is another group of health care workers who are essential workers and also deserve appreciation and recognition.
They are direct support professionals (DSPs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), personal care attendants (PCAs), and home health aides. They provide the care and support for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities and the elderly. The workers help the people served understand why they can no longer go into the community, why they can not visit family members, why family members cannot visit them, or why they cannot go to work.
These workers are not highly compensated. Even before COVID-19, the industry experienced difficulties in attracting direct care professionals. They often work long hours to meet the needs of the people they support.
At Harry Meyering Center, we provide residential supports to people with disabilities. I am so proud of our employees. They continue to offer creative opportunities to keep people engaged, healthy, and safe. We are so very fortunate to have a group of individuals who provide love and support to some of our most vulnerable citizens.
They are truly the unsung heroes who continue to make a difference in the lives of the people they support every day.
I ask you to join me in recognizing and celebrating this dedicated group of health care workers along with the other unsung heroes.
Linda Leiding,
executive director
Harry Meyering Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.