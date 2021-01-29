The Free Press reported recently that Indiana-based MetroNet is expanding its broadband business into Mankato/North Mankato, St. Peter and surrounding communities to offer competing broadband options in markets already well-served by multiple ISPs with copious bandwidth at a time when rural customers just a few miles away are lucky to have even one semi-viable option.
The lack of adequate, let alone good or even great, rural broadband options impacts not only our ability to stream three shows from Netflix at once or to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps.
It affects our ability to work efficiently from home, which for many is now mandatory. It affects our access to telemedicine to safely visit with health-care providers.
It impairs video calls with friends and family, more critical than ever as we remain physically isolated. And families with students who need to be online while parents also try to work? I can't imagine.
In short, high-speed broadband is not just a luxury in 2021. It's an essential utility just like a phone line used to be. It's fine to see companies like MetroNet expanding in communities where, frankly, they're not particularly needed, but the counties into which MetroNet is expanding need to be aggressively pursuing, if not demanding, increased broadband access for their rural residents as well.
I hope that's happening, but after years of promises from various individuals and entities to "look into it," I'm not holding my breath.
Brent Rossow
St. Peter
