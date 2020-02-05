There’s an old adage that says adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it.
Unfortunately, the recent tragic fatal accidents on Highway 14 have revealed Dan Feehan’s character. I am appalled that anyone would be so desperate to achieve elected office that he/she would politicize the deaths of accident victims and exploit the grief of their families.
Individuals from all walks of life and across all political ideologies have been working on completing this dangerous section of Highway 14 for over 50 years. Unfortunately, for countless reasons, this section of road has never received funding.
That makes Feehan’s attempt to blame Rep. Jim Hagedorn for these accidents for crass, political purposes beyond contemptible.
How utterly shameful.
Gerane Spurgin
New Ulm
