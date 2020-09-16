In these turbulent times we are so lucky to have a president like Donald Trump, a law-and-order candidate who wants to make America great again.
I think of an earlier historic leader whose themes were law and order and make Germany great again. I wonder what that leader would have done if faced with the virus we now have. Warned by his advisors of this deadly threat that would adversely affect the elderly, the people with underlying health conditions, and minority communities that live in crowded surroundings and need to work in spite of dangerous conditions.
We are so lucky that Donald Trump, when given these same warnings, chose not to ask us to do things that we did not want to do. He told us what we wanted to hear.
We need to turn out in droves on Nov. 3 and make America great again.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
