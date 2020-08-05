Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other party leaders have given permission to Republican candidates to create as much daylight as they need between them and Donald Trump in the three-plus months before the election.
It only makes sense to ask candidates now where they have been for the past three-plus years on the issues.
1. How have they felt about the executive order that separated, at one point, 2,551 children from their parents and left children in cages at the border? How did they feel about the lost paperwork that prevented some families from reuniting? When did they speak up?
2. How have they felt about the appointments of unqualified people to positions, the only criterion for being named being blind loyalty to the president? How did they feel about their failures crippling the ability for government to be effective, be it in diplomacy, disaster relief or some other area?
3. How have they felt about systematic climate-science denial and the rollbacks of initiatives that mitigate damage to our planet? When did they speak up for clean water and air?
4. How have they felt about the dissolution of international agreements, the undermining of NATO, the fawning over tyrants coincident with attacks on America’s friends?
5. How have they felt about the systematic attack on institutions, like the intelligence services or the Department of Justice? How have they responded to the president’s continuing efforts to subvert citizens’ trust in the electoral system?
Republican candidates should be challenged for having served as faithful enablers for the worst administration in modern memory. The world is dirtier, more dangerous and more cruel because of them. It’s time to clean house.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.