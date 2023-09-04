I am in mourning at the death of governor Al Quie. He has stood as a beacon for me on how to live a political and a Christian life at the same time.
I wish the Republican party had remained true to the example of Al Quie.
When I was an eighth grader, I milked cows so my Dad could work the night shift at Honeywell. Gov. Quie took turns working the farm and going to college because his father was injured and the family needed him. It is not a surprise that I look to Gov. Quie as an example of how to live my life.
Al Quie in Washington and St. Paul looked to his faith in a God who protects the minority to influence his legislation. Whether you look at his work for voting rights or the education of all children or raising taxes to balance the state budget he did what was right for the most people not a particular political party or the best way to get re-elected.
This world view got him expelled from the changing Republican party and I stopped going to Republican caucuses. The new small-minded Republicans might call themselves Christian but they do not legislate for a Christian world.
The new legislator who sits in Al Quie’s desk in Washington has been careful with his words. I hope he continues be careful with who in Washington he takes advice from and which legislation he works on. He needs to be more like Al Quie than the loser of the last presidential election who keeps trying to insert himself in a world he no longer belongs to.
I will continue to work for a better southern Minnesota. I can continue because I have the model of Gov. Al Quie to follow.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.