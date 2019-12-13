The story of Julia Goleman (Free Press Dec. 8) is the untold story of women experiencing homelessness across the country — single mothers fleeing abuse.
When we think of the homeless, we think of older single men, not young women and children. But the new emerging face of homelessness in the United States is families, specifically women. Among all homeless families nationwide, over three quarters were headed by single women with children.
Just like Julia, many have experienced some form of domestic violence; more than 80% of homeless women and children have experienced some form of domestic violence, as stated by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. In Minnesota, one in three homeless women were driven from their homes by domestic violence.
Once these women and their children finally escape from their abusers, they then face the issue of where they can go. In our country, there is a great need for safe housing and related services for these women and their children.
Until 1970, there were no shelters for abused women in the United States at all. Today there are shelters, but not nearly enough. On one day alone in 2015, around 12,197 requests for domestic violence emergency shelters or transitional housing programs were denied due to lack of space, funding, or staff, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.
Julia Goleman’s story had an ending that was worth telling, but what about all the women and children who were unable to get to the resources she used?
Sophia Artley
St Peter
