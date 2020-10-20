The Republican Party’s 40-year policy-purging of moderates is the main cause of our intense political polarization. The more extremely conservative minority it has become, the greater its demand for extreme positions and anti-democratic tactics.
Donald Trump is both the menace and the proof showing the GOP’s fallen state. You’re in trouble when “draining the swamp” in the time of Trump means driving out the last Republicans capable of moderation and honor. Check lists of prominent, more moderate, longtime Republicans publicly deserting the GOP to support Joe Biden.
From the character and wisdom of Abraham Lincoln, to the cruel and bombastic deceits of Donald Trump. It should make a Republican’s blood boil.
But it doesn’t if you’re dedicated to holding political power in support of minority, extreme, right wing views: banning abortion, allowing guns everywhere, opposing all tax increases, eliminating “socialistic” programs like Medicare and Social Security, upholding evangelistic Christianity as the national religion, preserving white dominance, protecting male prerogatives, banning same-sex marriage, establishing cruel immigration policies, ignoring pollution threats, denying climate change, treating health care as a private matter, embracing weird theories, opposing police reform, and avoiding challenges like income inequality and technological change.
Here are some Republican-endorsed, anti-democratic tactics: voter suppression, gerrymandering, court packing, suppressing scientific knowledge, undermining successful government programs, establishing cruel immigration policies, attacking freedom of the press, running roughshod over Constitutional precedents and norms, preventing congressional oversight, corrupting independence of offices like Inspectors General and the Justice Department, spreading false conspiracy theories, attacking mail-in voting, promoting intimidation of voters at polling places, threatening not to leave office.
If Trump’s your hero, you must be desperately pessimistic about the human condition.
Vote Democratic.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.