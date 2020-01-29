Good for Dr. Steve Penkhus. He addressed the hospital situation which I have experienced as a patient.
It is very uncomfortable to be a patient with a roommate. It is very difficult to rest and concentrate on healing when the other person in the room is having other problems and crises. The rooms are very crowded with necessary medical devices. Patients must also share a bathroom and this is where possible contagion (like the flu) can occur.
Penkus also stated that confidentiality rules are compromised by a flimsy curtain drawn between patients. Visitors can hardly squeeze into the room and when large families are involved it is impossible to have a quiet conversation and not disturb the other patient.
I’ve been in hospitals where there are single rooms and it is a vastly different experience. It is much more peaceful and conducive to good health.
I agree that Mayo Clinic Health Systems should prioritize their funds for the benefit of their patients in the hospital.
Karen Mesrobian
St. Peter
