The Minnesota House of Representatives is on the clock. If they do not pass a clean bill (SF 2677) to resolve the unemployment insurance trust fund deficit, businesses in our community will see double digit payroll tax increases.
We need the House to take up this bill, and vote to pass it before March 15. Our small businesses are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
Businesses shouldn’t be further penalized for unemployment created by the pandemic and forced closures. The last thing we need is another cost increase, and more barriers to economic recovery.
The Senate already did its work. Thank you to Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake and Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont for voting for this bill.
We are counting on House DFL Leadership to bring this to the floor. Please pass SF 2677 by March 15 and help the employers in our community get back on track.
Andy Wilke,
Director of Business Development and Public Affairs
Greater Mankato Growth
