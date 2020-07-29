I wanted to respond to the July 26 editorial "House GOP failed outstate communities." The thesis of the editorial was that important infrastructure projects can't be completed because the state House GOP refused to vote for the bonding bill the Legislature considered in their most recent special session.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt had made the caucus' position perfectly clear: The bonding bill will not pass while the governor continues to exercise the broad powers he claimed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The piece makes clear the emergency powers are constitutionally granted, and that is true. That doesn't mean the governor's use of the powers is justified.
It is not right for the governor to shut down vast swaths of the state economy and close the schools over a virus that rarely affects young, healthy people. Of course there are outliers, but when making decisions for large groups, generalizations must be made.
In general, we should never allow politicians too much power. Democrats cheer now while the governor does what they want, but when a Republican governor invokes the same, they won't be happy.
Maybe it's time for a constitutional amendment blocking the governor from indefinitely extending his powers so as long as he has enough support in one house of the Legislature. A majority in one house should be enough to strip the governor of his emergency authority. It has always been the American philosophy to err on the side of liberty and restrain government.
I applaud the House GOP taking a stand and telling the governor to put authority back where it belongs: with We the People.
Zachary Borneke
Eagle Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.