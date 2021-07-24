Partners for Housing is creating opportunities for locals to become servant leaders for their neighbors.
After living in Mankato for a year, it is hard to deny the financial struggle that many face in this city and the surrounding area. With the current unemployment rates and the cost of living ever-increasing, poverty and homelessness continue to climb. The efforts that are being put forth by P4H and the community are giving hundreds the opportunity to rebuild a life for themselves in a post-pandemic world.
P4H is actively providing affordable housing options and case management, while minimizing the uncertainty of process for the people they serve. They recently opened three more emergency shelters and conducted a variety of renovations to make the adjustment period more comfortable for guests.
As an agency that strives to be proactive for impoverished youth, they have even dedicated time and resources to build a couple playgrounds on site. All of these things were made possible by donations and the participation of volunteers.
I believe that P4H’s next step should involve a mentorship program. So many people are benefitting from these programs and have a desire to give back to the community that has helped them reshape their future. If past guests could return to P4H with a role of empowering those who desire to follow in their footsteps, the program would be able to serve people and the community on a whole new level.
Maya Budin
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.