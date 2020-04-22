In a time of crisis we need a president who is informed, decisive and willing to take the necessary steps to meet the threat. From President Donald Trump we get an abject failure of leadership.
Clearly he wasted at least one and a half months before he began to make any decisions to act.
According to House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney "The president failed to bring in FEMA...early on, failed to name a national commander for this crisis, and failed to fully utilize the authorities Congress gave him under the Defense Production Act to procure and manage distribution of critical supplies."
As a result, states are in a bidding contest with other states and the federal government for needed medical equipment.
No surprise to most, Trump appears to be more concerned about himself and his re-election. He blames others for his own incompetence. His daily task force briefings give him free television exposure and serve as a substitute for his political rallies.
Unfortunately he uses this time to undercut the medical experts and blathers on, giving false information and raising false hope.
Knowing that the state of the economy is vital to his re-election, and listening to his business cronies, he wants to reopen the economy before it is known that it is safe to do so.
We are not doing the diagnostic testing and contact tracking to have any accurate knowledge of how many people have the virus, how many may be immune, and how many have been in contact with an infected person. The death toll is already heart wrenching.
How many more deaths does Trump want attributed to him?
Don Strasser
Mankato
