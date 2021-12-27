Kudos to the well done and hilarious article in the Dec. 26 Free Press titled "Full House."
What a pleasant and hilarious read instead of the continual COVID-19 crises reports, murders, robberies, scams, etc. I read the entire article and laughed so hard I was nearly in tears.
I attended SS. Peter and Paul's Grade School, first through eighth grades, as well as Loyola High School, graduating in 1957. So much of what was hilariously written as happening during my tenure in that same neighborhood is maybe what made it so special to me.
At the time I had no idea of all the high jinks going on around there but the timing is what made it so unique. Keep on with more of these human interest stories to help offset much of the doom and gloom so prevalent in today's world.
P.S. I didn't get to witness the explosion of the Advent wreath at Loyola at the time.
Charles Westermayer
Mankato
