One out of four women in the United States will terminate a pregnancy in their lifetime. (Source: Guttmacher Institute, American Journal of Public Health). Does that statistic bring the issue of abortion a little closer to any of our hearts?
Surely, we all know one or more individuals who have made this choice, even if they haven’t told us. It is painful, sad and regrettable; not something anyone ever wants. But all in all, it is and shall remain a choice.
Every person deserves the right to decide if, when and how they want to become a parent. Outlawing medications and procedures to terminate a pregnancy is not the answer.
Certainly, we want all pregnancies to be happy and healthy, just as we want all babies to be born healthy and become happy. But we know that not all pregnancies happen under ideal circumstances. Wealth/poverty, freedom/incarceration, connection/addiction, mental well-being/mental illness, wanted sexual relations/rape, physical wellness/physical illness…just to name a few, all affect our pregnancies, our bodies and our lives and, eventually, our babies' bodies and everyone’s futures in positive and negative ways.
People don’t get pregnant just to have abortions. It only becomes an option when all other options cease to be any good for the woman, her family, and/or even society at large. No elected official can weigh the myriad of pros and cons to fully encompass what is best for each and every pregnant woman and her family.
I support human rights. I support reproductive freedom — including safe, legal access to abortion.
Janna Finch
Mankato
