I attended the Nicollet County town hall held by Rep. Jim Hagedorn Saturday.
I heard the question, “As a Christian, how would you think Jesus would respond to thousands of kids being locked up at the border?” and Hagedorn’s response, “People on this Earth are supposed to follow the laws of their government.”
As a Jew, I have no idea as to what Jesus would have said. However, not all laws are good ones.
For example, we have had legal racism in our country for years from Jim Crow laws right up to present-day gerrymandering.
We have legal suppression of the vote via cuts to early voting periods, onerous voter ID laws and purging of voter rolls, all of which affect those of low income, the elderly and minorities.
I see two ways that we can deal with the crisis on our southern border. The first is to meet the basic human needs of those crossing our border. Humane treatment of others is something all of us of any religion, or none, can offer others.
The need down south is for everything from diapers to judges.
Secondly, we can elect a Congress and president who will work together to develop fair and coherent immigration and refugee policies.
Lynn Solo
North Mankato
