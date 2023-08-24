I have seen enough to offer something to think about with respect to charges and allegations against Hunter Biden.
To begin with, U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss had been investigating charges against Hunter Biden for more than five years. The statute of limitations was allowed to expire on two of the most serious tax charges. In July, a judge rejected a Weiss approved “sweetheart” plea deal on the remaining charges.
In the meantime — after winning a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives from the 2022 midterms — Republicans began gathering eye witness testimony including from whistleblowers, bank records, wire transfers, audio, video, emails, texts through various oversight committees. If not yet conclusive as to bribery and DOJ corruption, continuing oversight should force more coverage from the reluctant Biden regime media.
Subsequent to the failed plea agreement Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland promoted Weiss to special counsel. Some called that a sham.
Now that Special Counsel Weiss has “independent” status, will he connect the dots and look into accusations of influence peddling/bribery involving the Biden family members beyond Hunter, like “the big guy”?
Maybe there is more than one bad apple in the bunch.
To be continued?
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
