While I could waste time listing many instances of “atrocious rhetoric and conduct” from many on the left, like Mr. Slocum recently did regarding conservatives, it would add no value.
We all know that there are ignorant people who act reprehensibly from both political parties, from all races, ages, religions, sexual preferences, income brackets and not recognizing that is disingenuous.
In fact, many regularly do just what Slocum did and use broad brushes to cast negative aspersions on entire groups, a practice that does nothing but separate us further.
We all need to ignore those that strive to tear us apart and do all we can to help bring people together.
Jeff Thom
North Mankato
