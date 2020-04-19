In the April 13 edition of The Free Press an article from the AP highlighted a disturbing truth about the recently passed government stimulus package: it excludes all our immigrants who do not yet have legal status in the United States, even those who work here and pay taxes.
Nationwide, this represents millions of people. In Minnesota, some 200,000 people fall into this category.
Although they are unable to obtain Social Security numbers because of their status, many of them do hold taxpayer identification numbers that are used for filing tax returns.
Their willingness to pay taxes says something about their commitment to this country and their aspirations for citizenship. Some immigrants hold jobs in professional fields, but a far greater number work in menial jobs that other workers are not always willing to accept. They perform needed work for low pay, but now, like many citizens, are suddenly confronted by a loss of all income due to the pandemic.
It is incumbent on all of us to advocate for our immigrant population as Congress works on further relief legislation. Their meaningful contributions to the American economy ought to be recognized through well-deserved relief payments.
Arlene Renshaw
Mankato
