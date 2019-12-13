Congressman Jim Hagedorn has opposed impeachment and has been very upfront with constituents about that stance. Hagedorn opposes impeachment because he is disgusted with how the Democrats in Congress have treated the process.
All of the committee chairs involved, Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Elliot Engel, Carolyn Maloney and Richard Neal have had their minds entirely made up years before the inquiry officially started.
The final vote in the House will likely take place in the coming weeks, and the impeachment of a president is a process that should have bipartisan support. Instead, you will more than likely see a dozen or more House Democrats vote against impeaching the president. This impeachment inquiry does not have bipartisan support; it has bipartisan opposition.
As the Democrats have brought witnesses forward (including four legal scholars) for public testimony, the inquiry’s support in the polls have dropped and ratings for the hearings have rapidly decreased. This inquiry is doing nothing but divide the American people and they are sick of it. This has gone on for more than three years.
I am so glad that Hagedorn is taking a stance against the impeachment inquiry that is being orchestrated by those who simply want to remove a duly elected president from office because they don’t like him.
His style of leadership has provided a thriving economy, made the United States one of the most energy independent nations in the world, and has seen the first ever decline of average benchmark health-care premiums on the federal health care exchange.
It's time for Democrats to come and join Republicans on passing USMCA, lowering prescription drug prices and other important things for the future of our country.
Aaron Farris
Secretary Freeborn County
Republican Party
