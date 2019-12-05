Bob Jentges and I don't often agree on anything political, but I appreciated his letter about political disinformation and the best antidote being to "listen, read, ask and think."
Given this concept, I struggle to understand the response of the supporters of Donald J. Trump to the impeachment inquiry. I see his administration as so self-serving as to threaten to destroy our country — indeed our planet.
With no real "alternative facts" to work with, the Republican legislators, once known for intelligence and allegiance to our Constitution have resorted to such as this: They are suggesting that maybe the president should not have tried to cheat to win the 2020 election but it's not serious enough to remove him and besides the election is coming up soon so we should let the people decide.
See if I have this straight: The bank robber didn't get away with the money so let him go. We saw him pull a gun, grab the money, and head for the door, but he was apprehended and the money recovered. Let him go.
We read the transcript, we heard the many witnesses and yet the president maintains he did nothing wrong. What will he do to help himself in next November's election?
Did he learn his lesson after 2016 when his own security officials told us that Russia helped him? He gleefully accepted the help and if he didn't collude, his henchmen, many of whom are now in prison, did and then obstructed the investigation.
Do you really trust him not to seek foreign help again when he has told us he thinks that is okay? I would suggest that if you do you are not paying attention. You are not listening, reading, asking or thinking, as Bob suggests.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
