Your March 31 editorial “Trump faces reality of pandemic’s seriousness” conspicuously leaves out the core of what I have been saying for over a week now. No one — myself and the president included — is denying the seriousness of this virus or questioning the need for serious measures to mitigate the spread of the disease among our most vulnerable.
This is not up for debate. However, we can do two things at once.
While medical professionals evaluate the best ways to protect those who are older or have preexisting conditions, we must also step back and evaluate how we can protect the American worker.
Epidemiological models — not to mention economic ones — have failed to converge. No one knows when caseloads will peak, but it is becoming increasingly clear that we cannot fight the coronavirus with an economy that is not working.
These are sentiments echoed by various state and business leaders as well officials in numerous parts of the country not currently on lockdown.
This prolonged shutdown has real consequences. Just ask the single mom that was serving her community at the local restaurant. The unemployment check she is now collecting doesn’t come close to what she was earning by waiting tables.
Or ask the small business owner who has spent years building their business from the ground up. Now their entire business is in jeopardy. They have bills to pay and commitments to keep, but no income coming in.
We simply cannot flirt with the point of no return for main street business in Minnesota. Not to mention the very real social and health costs of a failing business or unemployment. If you know when hard-working families can start putting food on the table again, please share.
Additionally, a one-size-fits-all policy ignores not only differing situations on the ground in various locales, but the monumental costs to hard-working American families. What’s necessary in a dense urban center like Minneapolis may not be necessary in many small towns in greater Minnesota. Local jurisdictions should have more input in their response to the virus — top-down government mandates could crush these small communities to the point of no return.
We will only defeat the virus through advances in medicine or our own herd immunity — not by closing down the greatest economy in the world.
Flattening the curve doesn’t beat the virus, it only delays it. It is unfortunate your editorial board looks upon fighting the virus and getting Minnesotans back to work as a binary choice. It is not — you can’t do one without the other.
That is what the president believes, and I agree with him.
Jason Lewis is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Minnesota.
